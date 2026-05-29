FIFA World Cup 2026 odds: Futures picks, predictions, soccer best bets from proven expert

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest ever, with the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams. That also means there are more nations than ever to make soccer picks and World Cup futures bets on, ahead of the opening match taking place on June 11. The United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the World Cup 2026, but it's European nations who top the latest soccer odds to win the tournament, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spain are the +430 favorite, just edging out the top-ranked nation in the world, France at +500. England (+650) round out the top three in the 2026 World Cup odds, while Brazil (+800) are the biggest soccer favorite outside of Europe. Reigning champion Argentina are +950 as they seek to become the first back-to-back winners since Brazil in 1962. Meanwhile, the USMNT is a +7000 longshot to win on home soil. Before making any 2026 World Cup picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.
Now, Green has broken down the 2026 World Cup draw from all sides and released his picks, predictions and futures bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2026 World Cup picks.
Top World Cup 2026 futures picks
One World Cup 26 prediction we can share: Green is backing Mexico to Reach the Round of 16 (+125). El Tri have reached the Round of 16 in seven of the last eight World Cups, and while there is a Round of 32 this time around, the Mexicans are clearly the top squad in Group A. Mexico are No. 15 in FIFA rankings, while no one else in that group is slotted better than No. 25. Mexico have a 10-3-6 cumulative record, all-time, versus its group counterparts as Green has them seeing the Round of 16 at a minimum.
"They're in Group A, along with South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia - three decent teams, but not exactly elite opponents. Mexico will play all of their group stage games on home soil, and they'll benefit from passionate support. The players should also have no trouble dealing with the summer heat. If they win Group A, they'll face a third-place team in Mexico City in the Round of 16. If they're runners-up, they'll face the runner-up from Group B (most likely Canada) in Inglewood. Either way, they'd be the favorites to win, so they look well-priced to reach the Round of 16," Green told SportsLine. See Green's other World Cup picks at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 World Cup picks
Green has studied the 2026 World Cup draw and locked in his best bets and predictions, including his outright winner. He's also identified a longshot team priced at over +1000 that could pull off a massive shocker and hoist the trophy. You can only see his 2026 World Cup predictions here.
So who will win the World Cup 2026, and which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the soccer odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2026 World Cup, all from the proven expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.
2026 World Cup odds
(via FanDuel Sportsbook, subject to change)
Spain +450
France +480
England +650
Brazil +750
Argentina +900
Portugal +950
Germany +1300
Netherlands +1700
Belgium +2500
Norway +3300
Colombia +5000
Uruguay +6000
USA +6500
Switzerland +6500
Mexico +7000
Croatia +7000
Morocco +7500
Türkiye +10000
Japan +10000
Ecuador +10000
Austria +10000
Senegal +12500
Sweden +15000
Scotland +17500
Ivory Coast +20000
Canada +25000
Ghana +25000
Paraguay +25000
Egypt +30000
Algeria +30000
Bosnia & Herzegovina +35000
Czechia +50000
South Korea +50000
Iran +75000
DR Congo +100000
Tunisia +150000
Australia +200000
Cape Verde +250000
Uzbekistan +250000
Haiti +250000
Panama +250000
Curacao +250000
Jordan +250000
Saudi Arabia +250000
Iraq +250000
Qatar +250000
South Africa +250000
New Zealand +250000