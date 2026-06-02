FIFA World Cup 2026 odds: Futures picks, predictions, soccer best bets from proven expert

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest ever, with the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams. That also means there are more nations than ever to make soccer picks and World Cup futures bets on, ahead of the opening match taking place on Thursday, June 11. The United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the World Cup 2026, but it's European nations who top the latest soccer odds to win the tournament, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spain are the +450 favorite, just edging out the top-ranked nation in the world, France at +480. England (+650) round out the top three in the 2026 World Cup odds, while Brazil (+750) are the biggest soccer favorites outside of Europe. Reigning champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, are +900 as they seek to become the first back-to-back winners since Brazil in 1962. Meanwhile, the USMNT are a +6500 longshot to win on home soil, with Mexico just behind at +7000. Before making any 2026 World Cup picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Now, Green has broken down the 2026 World Cup draw from all sides and released his picks, predictions and futures bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2026 World Cup picks.

Top World Cup 2026 futures picks

One World Cup 26 prediction we can share: Green is backing Mexico to Reach the Round of 16 (+125). El Tri have reached the Round of 16 in seven of the last eight World Cups, and while there is a Round of 32 this time around, the Mexicans are clearly the top squad in Group A. Mexico are No. 15 in FIFA rankings, while no one else in that group is slotted better than No. 25. Mexico have a 10-3-6 cumulative record, all-time, versus its group counterparts as Green has them seeing the Round of 16 at a minimum.

"They're in Group A, along with South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia - three decent teams, but not exactly elite opponents. Mexico will play all of their group stage games on home soil, and they'll benefit from passionate support. The players should also have no trouble dealing with the summer heat. If they win Group A, they'll face a third-place team in Mexico City in the Round of 16. If they're runners-up, they'll face the runner-up from Group B (most likely Canada) in Inglewood. Either way, they'd be the favorites to win, so they look well-priced to reach the Round of 16," Green told SportsLine. See Green's other World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 World Cup picks

Green has studied the 2026 World Cup draw and locked in his best bets and predictions, including his outright winner. He's also identified a longshot team priced at over +1000 that could pull off a massive shocker and hoist the trophy. You can only see his 2026 World Cup predictions here.

So who will win the World Cup 2026, and which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the soccer odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2026 World Cup, all from the proven expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.

2026 World Cup odds

(via FanDuel Sportsbook, subject to change)

Spain +450

France +480

England +650

Brazil +750

Argentina +900

Portugal +950

Germany +1300

Netherlands +1700

Belgium +2500

Norway +3300

Colombia +5000

Uruguay +6000

USA +6500

Switzerland +6500

Mexico +7000

Croatia +7000

Morocco +7500

Türkiye +10000

Japan +10000

Ecuador +10000

Austria +10000

Senegal +12500

Sweden +15000

Scotland +17500

Ivory Coast +20000

Canada +25000

Ghana +25000

Paraguay +25000

Egypt +30000

Algeria +30000

Bosnia & Herzegovina +35000

Czechia +50000

South Korea +50000

Iran +75000

DR Congo +100000

Tunisia +150000

Australia +200000

Cape Verde +250000

Uzbekistan +250000

Haiti +250000

Panama +250000

Curacao +250000

Jordan +250000

Saudi Arabia +250000

Iraq +250000

Qatar +250000

South Africa +250000

New Zealand +250000