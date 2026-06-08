FIFA World Cup 2026 Power Rankings: USMNT hold steady ahead of opener vs. Paraguay: Portugal rise

1 Spain Lamine Yamal is expected to be fit in time for the first match of the World Cup. Great news for Luis de la Fuente, who can count on one of the best players of the tournament. After winning the Euros, Lamine can lead Spain to more glory. --

2 France With exceptional depth across every position, France remain one of the strongest teams in the world and are well positioned to challenge for another title this summer. It will also be the final tournament of Didier Deschamps' tenure, as the long-serving manager is set to leave after the 2026 World Cup, with Zinedine Zidane the leading candidate to take over. --

3 Argentina The last World Cup of Lionel Messi but also the first one for Nico Paz. There are some reasons to believe they can win it again, even if Lionel Scaloni had to send Leonardo Balerdi back home after he suffered a muscular injury. --

4 Portugal One of the most underrated teams in the tournament. They have players such as Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, and then, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to play his likely last World Cup. 1

5 Brazil Carlo Ancelotti will lead the Selecao at the World Cup in what will be an exciting run. Despite calling up Neymar, injuries are affecting the preparation ahead of the tournament, and AS Roma winger Wesley had to leave the training camp after sustaining a muscular injury in the last friendly game. Atalanta midfielder Ederson replaced him on the roster. 1

6 England German manager Thomas Tuchel made some surprising decisions as he decided not to call Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire. He might have made the right choices, but they are definitely risky. --

7 Netherlands Another underrated side. They have talented players and some experienced ones who can make an impact. Denzel Dumfries, one of the best wingers around Europe, is set to join Real Madrid from Inter for $20 million and is a difference-maker. 1

8 Norway It might be surprising to see them in the top 10, especially if we consider their last appearance at the World Cup was in 1998. True, but they have players such as Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland, and they have done fantastically in their qualifiers. Eight games, eight wins, and they kicked Italy out of the World Cup. 1

9 Morocco Despite some injury concerns, the African side are one of the most talented teams in the tournament and deserve a spot in the top 10. There will be more pressure on them, but players such as Brahim Diaz or Achraf Hakimi can lead the team through the tournament. 1

10 Germany The feeling is that this team is not like the ones that dominated world soccer over the past two decades. They are missing a top striker and most of all their biggest young talent Lennart Karl suffered an injury and was sent back home. 1

11 Uruguay Even if their last friendly games were not that successful, Uruguay are always a challenging team to face in the World Cup. Legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa will lead the team and has decided not to call up Luis Suarez for the summer tournament. --

12 United States The early indications were positive for the side coached by Mauricio Pochettino. A solid 3-2 win against Senegal and then a 2-1 loss to Germany in the last friendly game before the tournament had more positives than negatives. --

13 Colombia They impressed in the qualification rounds and won both friendlies against Costa Rica and Jordan. They can be one of the underdogs, and they also have Luis Diaz, one of the best players in the world right now. 5

14 Turkiye Watch out for them. They have young talented gems such as Arda Guler and Kenan Yidiz but also experienced players such as Hakan Calhanoglu. They should do well. --

15 Belgium It will be interesting to see this team at the World Cup, especially because it will mark the likely final run of the old generation led by Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. 2

16 Senegal They will react after the disappointing end of the AFCON final and underwhelming loss to USA. Three players to watch: Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Nicolas Jackson. --

17 Japan I have the feeling they can do well and impress. They've got a golden generation as well ahead of them for the next handful of years. 2

18 Croatia The last dance of Luka Modric but also the first World Cup of Petar Sucic and Martin Baturina. It will be difficult to see them in the final after the one they lost to France in 2018. 1

19 Switzerland They are an underrated team every single time but they need to pass the round of 16 curse, as they have not done so at a World Cup since 1954. --

20 Mexico They will become the first ever country to host the World Cup three times, and both times they hosted it, they reached the quarterfinals, their best result. 1

21 Sweden Despite not winning any of the matches in qualifying, they were able to clinch a spot at the tournament after Graham Potter took charge. He qualified for the playoffs via their UEFA Nations League ranking before winning against Ukraine and Poland in the playoffs 1

22 Ecuador Remember Enner Valencia? He will likely lead the attack as the 36-year-old striker playing atPachuca is still Ecuador's all-time leading goalscorer with 48 goals in 103 games played. --

23 Iran They have a quite strong team and can compete. They have pushed very good teams to the limit at past World Cup and can't be overlooked. --

24 Canada It's unlikely that their main star Alphonso Davies will be able to be fit for the opening match against Bosnia. Not a good sign for Jesse Marsch. --

25 Egypt The last World Cup of Mo Salah, who will try to help Egypt win their first-ever match at the World Cup. In the past season, Salah only scored five goals and provided three assists in 19 matches he played. 1

26 Austria There are major doubts about the future of their coach Ralf Rangnick a few days before the kickoff of the tournament. Will he commit to the national team beyond the summer or accept AC Milan's proposal to oversee the new cycle? 1

27 Scotland They have some strong players such as Scott McTominay but they were really unlucky to meet Brazil and Morocco in the group stage. --

28 Korea Republic LAFC striker Heung-min Son needs five more goals to become the nation's all-time top scorer. Will he make it this summer or not? --

29 Cote d'Ivoire Watch out for them. They have some incredibly talented players such as Yan Diomande and Yann Bonny, who just agreed to play for Ivory Coast instead of France. 1

30 Czechia Twenty years after their last World Cup, they are back after winning a spot in the playoffs. 1

31 Tunisia Their manager, Sabri Lamouchi, previously coached Ivory Coast in 2014 and replaced Sami Trabelsi who led Tunisia in the 2025 AFCON tournament, where he was fired after being eliminated in the round of 16. --

32 Ghana Facing England and Croatia in the group stage was unlucky but they can hope for a spot in the round of 32. --

33 Bosnia-Herzegovina Clinching a spot in the World Cup after knocking out Italy in the playoffs was a good way to show the rivals that they should fear them. 3

34 Qatar They are much different from the 2022 side that qualified only because they hosted the tournament and they are managed by former Spain, Sevilla and Real Madrid coach Julien Lopetegui. 1

35 Paraguay They will face the USMNT in the opening match of their World Cup. At least they won't have the same amount of pressure. --

36 Saudi Arabia Their manager, Herve Renard, the one who led the team at the World Cup in 2022 when they won against Argentina, parted ways with the team, and they appointed Georgios Donis as the new manager. Too many changes here. 2

37 Algeria Ismael Bennacer, one of Algeria's most experienced central midfielders, was excluded from the squad ahead of the tournament. A surprising move. 1

38 Australia Coach Tony Popovic decided to include Sassuolo striker Cristian Volpato in the roster, a quiet unexpected decision. Will it pay off? 1

39 Jordan They are about to play their first-ever World Cup, but they will miss Yazan Al-Naimat, their main striker, who scored eight goals in the qualifying campaign. --

40 South Africa They get a crack at co-hosts Mexico to start the tournament, the reversal of 2010 when they hosted and took on El Tri. More fireworks? --

41 Iraq This is their second ever time at the World Cup, after their debut in 1986 when they were knocked out in the opening phase after three defeats and no goals scored. --

42 Haiti Their story is one of the best. They have qualified for only their second World Cup, and their first since 1974. Their reward? A group featuring Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland. Talk about bad luck. --

43 Panama After losing all three games played at the 2018 World Cup, including a 6-1 defeat to England, they will try to score at least one point this time. --

44 DR Congo Another great story of this World Cup. This will be their second appearance and their first since 1974, when the country competed as Zaire following a name change imposed by dictator Mobutu Sese Seko. 2

45 Uzbekistan They will be coached by 2006 Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion Fabio Cannavaro. Can he get them through? --

46 Cabo Verde Seeing them playing in such a tournament is already a great story. They will bring flair and emotion. 2

47 New Zealand They failed to win in the last eight matches played against World Cup teams. Uphill battle, to say the least. --