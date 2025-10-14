The 2026 FIFA men's World Cup is approaching next year, and qualifying is well underway. Most of the biggest national teams around the world have yet to book a spot in the first 48-team World Cup in the history of the competition, after FIFA decided to expand from the old 32-team format that had been in place since the 1998 World Cup. The 2026 edition will kick off on June 11, 2026, and will end on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New York City.

The most anticipated soccer tournament in the world will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The European confederation (UEFA) is guaranteed 16 slots of the 48 teams, while the African confederation (CAF) has nine, and the Asian (AFC) has eight. There will also be a minimum of six each from South America (CONMEBOL) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). On top of this, for the first time in history, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) has one guaranteed slot while the remaining two spots will be decided through intercontinental playoffs.

Already qualified for the 2026 World Cup

World Cup hosts

Since the 2026 World Cup is co-hosted by three nations, they all receive an automatic qualifying spot in the tournament.

United States

Mexico



Canada

AFC Qualifiers

Iran

Uzbekistan

South Korea

Jordan

Australia

Japan



Qatar

OFC Qualifier

New Zealand

CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Argentina

Brazil

Ecuador

Paraguay

Uruguay

CAF Qualifiers