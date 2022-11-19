The 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule is set and soccer fans around the world are filling out their 2022 World Cup brackets. It's been an extremely unusual World Cup cycle to begin with because of COVID's impact on qualifying and now the tournament will take place in the winter for the first time because of the oppressive heat during Qatar's summer. World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday with Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener and the USMNT will begin their quest to advance on Monday against Wales.

The Americans are 100-1 underdogs to win it all according to the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, as they've only advanced past the quarterfinals once back in 1930. However, five-time World Cup champions Brazil certainly like their chances as the No. 1 team in the FIFA World Rankings and they are +375 favorites (bet $100 to win $375) to win it all. Before locking in any 2022 FIFA World Cup bracket picks, you need to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say about the biggest soccer competition in the world.

SportsLine's premium soccer model simulates every game 10,000 times to identify a winner, how many goals will be scored and where the betting value lies for each match. Its powerful prediction model already reveals graded picks for every match of the UEFA Champions League and has taken into account several factors, including form, statistical performance, recent history and injuries.



Now the model, which analyzed every group stage game and potential matchup moving forward, has locked in its soccer picks for the 2022 World Cup. Its optimal bracket has provided simulations of every contest and decided which teams are most likely to progress through every round of the knockout phase of World Cup 2022. See them here now.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup bracket picks

One team set to disrupt 2022 FIFA World Cup brackets, according to the model: the USMNT advances out of Group B and into the Round of 16 for a -120 payout. This line opened at +100 but heavy USMNT support has driven down the price. However, the model still sees value with England winning the group and the Americans advancing over Wales and Iran with a second-place finish.

The United States missed the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a harrowing loss to Trinidad and Tobago on the final day of qualifying but they managed to qualify relatively comfortably with a third-place finish in Concacaf this time around. They're also riding the high of cup final wins the last two summers over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup.

Gregg Berhalter's 26-man World Cup roster is the second-youngest in the field behind Ghana and his average Starting XI age during qualifying was the youngest in world football by two years. Berhalter will be hoping that youthful energy comes in handy with the FIFA World Cup 2022 coming in the middle of club football season with most players from European leagues entering the competition on just a week's rest. Click here for more 2022 World Cup bracket picks.

How to make 2022 World Cup bracket predictions

The SportsLine Computer Model's optimal bracket has also identified its World Cup 2022 champion and revealed a shocking semifinalist pick that pays out at nearly 3-1. Nailing these picks could be key to winning your 2022 World Cup bracket pool. So check out the optimal 2022 World Cup bracket from the SportsLine Computer Model before locking in your international soccer picks.

So what is the optimal bracket for your 2022 FIFA World Cup bracket challenge? And who is crowned champion? Visit SportsLine here to see which teams you should be all over in your World Cup bracket 2022, all from a powerful projection model that has taken into account every aspect of the World Cup 2022.