Because of the sweltering summer heat in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played in November. That means international teams around the world have had to plan for the quadrennial event in the middle of club soccer season. It will be a tall order for all 32 teams in the 2022 World Cup bracket, and depth will be tested considerably with the eventual World Cup champions in store for seven games in a month. The timing has already been poor for defending World Cup champions France, who won't have Paul Pogba (Juventus) and N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) because of injuries.

France is 6-1 in the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds to win from Caesars Sportsbook and could be a popular pick to win in 2022 World Cup brackets. However, Brazil is the No. 1 team in the FIFA World Rankings and is the 4-1 favorite to win it all. The five-time World Cup winners left Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) off their World Cup roster, but are still expect to have plenty of attacking power to advance deep in the FIFA World Cup bracket 2022. Before locking in any 2022 FIFA World Cup bracket picks, you need to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say about the biggest soccer competition in the world.

One team set to disrupt 2022 World Cup brackets, according to the model: the USMNT. The Americans missed the 2018 World Cup with a loss to Trinidad and Tobago on the final day of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, but Gregg Berhalter has turned the program around with wins in the Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup as well as a relatively comfortable qualification run.

Now, the USMNT is getting +100 to advance from Group B, where it will take on England, Wales and Iran. The English are the -275 favorites to advance in the group, but the Americans are ranked higher in the world rankings than Wales and Iran, while the top two teams in each group advance. Prior to the disappointment in 2018, the United States had advanced past the group stage in its two previous World Cup appearances.

Berhalter has one of the youngest rosters in world football, but he has notable stars playing important roles for clubs in the world's best leagues. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Sergino Dest (AC Milan) all have impressive pace and technical ability and are a big reason why the model projects the USMNT wins two group-stage matches to progress to the Round of 16. Click here for more 2022 World Cup bracket picks.

