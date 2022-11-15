The 2022 FIFA World Cup could be the final opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Portugal to their first world title in the nation's history. The Portuguese will be making their eighth appearance in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which is set to begin on Sunday, Nov. 20. Ronaldo helped Portugal win Euro 2016, and he'll enter the 2022 World Cup as the world's all-time leading scorer, having scored 117 goals for his country.

Ronaldo will lead Portugal against Ghana, Uruguay and the Korea Republic in Group H at the 2022 World Cup. Can Portugal make a deep run and win their first World Cup title, or should you back a favorite like Brazil, France, Argentina or England in your 2022 FIFA World Cup bracket? According to the latest 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Portugal is listed at 14-1 to lift the trophy. Before locking in any 2022 FIFA World Cup bracket picks, you need to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say about the biggest soccer competition in the world.

One team set to disrupt 2022 World Cup brackets, according to the model: the USMNT advances out of Group B and into the Round of 16 for a +100 payout. The USMNT will take on England, Wales and Iran in Qatar, and they'll do it with some fresh faces on the roster. The opening match against Wales is on Monday, Nov. 21, and the U.S. roster will be an average age of 25 years, 175 days, making it the second-youngest USMNT roster at a World Cup.

While they may be inexperienced, Gregg Berhalter will use that to his advantage as the players look to make a name for themselves on the world's biggest stage. DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the U.S. roster eight years ago, giving many players the chance to shine in Qatar. The Americans will be lead by Christian Pulisic, who scored five goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers.

The USMNT also features the likes of Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson, all of whom are capable of producing quality in the final third. The opening match against Wales will go a long way in determining if the Americans will advance to the knockout rounds, and SportsLine's model expects the USA will secure the victory on Nov. 21. Click here for more 2022 World Cup bracket picks.

