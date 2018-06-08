FIFA World Cup Bracket Challenge 2018: Proven computer simulation has surprising upset picks

The 2018 World Cup gets underway in Russia on June 14 with the world's top soccer powers such as Brazil, Germany, Spain, Portugal, England and France set to battle for the sport's ultimate international prize. Fans around the world will be making their picks and filling out brackets for this huge event. Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup brackets on FIFA's official site or anywhere else, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics -- the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent!

Now, the Soccerbot, which analyzed every group fixture and potential knockout matchup, has revealed its optimal bracket, including a World Cup champion.

If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your 2018 World Cup bracket, Sumpter's model says you should back Nigeria with confidence.

Nigeria, a team with 250-1 odds to win the World Cup, is making its sixth appearance in the FIFA World Cup. The Super Eagles have made it to the Round of 16 three times, including their last appearance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria is paired against Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D, one of the most fiercely contested groups at the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria and Argentina have met four times in World Cup group action, with Nigeria losing all four matches. However, playing Argentina last will give Nigeria the opportunity to clinch a spot in the knockout stage before playing its final match in group play, but Nigeria will most likely need at least a draw against Croatia in the opener to have a shot.

Don't be fooled by Nigeria's tough draw -- Sumpter's model is all over the Super Eagles to advance to the knockout stage.

Another thing we can tell you: After failing to make it out of group play in the 2014 World Cup, Spain rebounds in a huge way and makes a deep run in the 2018 World Cup.

Despite going into the 2014 World Cup as the favorites in Group B, Spain was knocked off by Chile and the Netherlands and finished third in group play, failing to advance to the knockout rounds.

Spain is looking to get back into 2010 form, when it won the World Cup. A mixture of up-and-coming talent and veteran leadership should be a combination that helps Spain make a deep run again this year. Sumpter's model is high on this squad, giving Spain a 15.7 percent chance of winning it all -- the third-highest percentage of any team in the tournament.

