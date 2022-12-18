Argentina opened the scoring in the World Cup final against France via a Lionel Messi penalty 22 minutes into the game. Tracked by Ousmane Dembele, Angel Di Maria was fouled in the box and Messi wouldn't miss from the spot against Hugo Lloris.

The goal is Messi's 20th goal contribution in a World Cup as he looks to lift the title for the first time in his career. He has also become the first male player to score a goal during every stage of the tournament driving Argentina forward. Messi has taken five penalties during the World Cup, converting four of them.

Messi continued the game by eking another goal across the line in extra time that put Argentina ahead 3-2. Lautaro Martinez's shot was parried by Hugo Lloris but Messi was there to clean things up when Argentina needed him.

Dayot Upamecano tried to clear the ball off the line but it was too late as it had already crossed as Messi secured his seventh goal of the World Cup. Messi also scored in the shootout to push Argentina to victory over France. Seven goals wouldn't be enough to win the Golden Boot with Kylian Mbappe scoring eight but Messi will be more than happy with his first World Cup title.