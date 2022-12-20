The French Football Federation and Bayern Munich have spoken out against the racist abuse suffered by France players after their FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina in Qatar.

The German champions' Kingsley Coman and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni were victims of vile messages on social media after their failure to score from the penalty spot.

The FFF has pledged to pursue those guilty while Bayern have backed Coman and blasted the abuse and Real have supported Tchouameni publicly.

"Following the World Cup final," began a brief FFF statement. "Several players from the French team were the subject of unacceptable racist and hateful remarks on social media. The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against those responsible."

"FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman," added the Bundesliga giants. "The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society."

"It will take some time to digest the bitterness and frustration," wrote an emotional Tchouameni via Twitter. "We gave it everything. I took responsibility and it did not work out which I am the first to be sorry about. I am convinced that France's future looks bright, though, especially when we can count on your continued support."

Didier Deschamps and the French players returned home to a massive gathering at Place de la Concorde to celebrate their efforts in Qatar.

Les Bleus' tactician is expected to consider his future in the coming days after Karim Benzema appeared to confirm his retirement from international duty.