The Iranian men's national team were completely silent as the country's national played prior to their World Cup opener against England in Qatar on Monday. The choice to not sing along was a protest of the Iran government's violent reaction towards protests throughout the country in response to the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini.

Amini was a woman that died in police custody was being arrested for wearing a hijab improperly and violating Iran's dress code for women. During the 22nd minute of Monday's match, fans even began chanting Amini's name.

As television cameras showed Iran's starting lineup, players had stoic looks on their faces and stood arm-in-arm as they awaited the start of Monday's match. Iranian fans that were in attendance at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha reportedly could be heard booing the country's national anthem, according to the New York Post.

Iranian fans also raised a banner that read "Woman, Life, Freedom" during the match.

According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO, there have been at least 326 people killed in the protests in Iran in recent months. Human Rights Activists in Iran, which is another group that has been following the protests, states that there have been at least 419 deaths since the protests began.

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi said on Sunday that they would "support" all the victims that have been lost in relation to the protests.

"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," Hajsafi said.

Hajsafi also added that families of the victims "should know that we are with them, we support them and we sympathize with them."

England defeated Iran 6-2 in Group B play on Monday in the first match of the day. Iran will also face Wales on Friday and take on the United States on Nov. 29.