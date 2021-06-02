Some of the best players on the planet will be in action on Thursday when three of the top 15 teams in the FIFA World Rankings take the pitch for 2022 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers. Luis Suarez will lead the way for ninth-ranked Uruguay as it hosts Paraguay at 6 p.m. ET, while Lionel Messi and No. 8 Argentina face a home game against Chile at 8 p.m. ET. Argentina sits second in the standings entering Matchday 7 of the group stage, while Uruguay is fifth and desperately wants a positive result to stop a disappointing run and get back on track for an automatic bid.

There are two other games on the Thursday slate, with Bolivia hosting Venezuela to kick off the action at 4 p.m. ET, and Peru facing 15th-ranked Colombia in the late game at 10 p.m. ET. Before you make any picks for Thursday's FIFA World Cup South America Qualifiers, check out the predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

One of Green's best bets for Thursday: He fully expects Uruguay (-154) to overwhelm Paraguay with its talent and get back on track for an automatic qualifying berth. Suarez and Jonathan Rodriguez should be more than enough in attack with Edinson Cavani on a red-card suspension. And defenders Jose Gimenez and captain Diego Godin should be able to lock up any stray Paraguay attackers and allow the home team to take the victory. Uruguay has won just four of its last nine international matches, while Paraguay is unbeaten in its last seven. However, Paraguay hasn't won a game in the eight meetings since 2007.

It's all a matter of talent in this one, and Suarez and Co. won't let up as Uruguay seeks to secure the three points to move ahead of Paraguay in the standings. "Paraguay has a reasonably good team, but it cannot match the level of quality that exists in Uruguay's ranks," Green told SportsLine.

