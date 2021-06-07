Brazil has been the most successful nation when it comes to the FIFA World Cup, as it has won a world-best five titles in the competition. The country hasn't captured a championship since 2002, but it has been in near-perfect form during the 2022 FIFA World Cup South America Qualifiers as it attempts to earn a spot in Qatar next year. Brazil looks to improve to 6-0 in the round-robin tournament when it visits Paraguay on Tuesday. Should you expect the Brazilians to remain undefeated, or is there value in Paraguay to pull off an upset and bring a return on the money line?

The latest 2022 FIFA World Cup South America Qualifier odds from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list Brazil at -187 (risk $187 to win $100) against Paraguay. Other CONMEBOL South America Qualifier lines have Ecuador at -250 against Peru, Uruguay at -120 versus Venezuela, Argentina at +163 against Colombia and Chile at -400 versus Bolivia. Before making any picks for Tuesday's FIFA World Cup South America Qualifiers, check out the predictions and best bets from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Tom Fornelli.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Fornelli has been a CBS Sports writer since 2010 and is a consistent winner who has demonstrated his expertise in every single sport. The entertaining Fornelli often makes appearances on The Early Edge, SportsLine's daily betting podcast. He has returned 4.2 percent in profit on his Early Edge picks, including an impressive Champions League semifinal round in which he nailed both winners and a +320 prop that cashed big for anyone tailing his picks.

Now, Fornelli has released his best bets for Matchday 8 of the South America Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Parlaying these three picks will pay almost 3-1. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks.

Top FIFA World Cup South America Qualifiers predictions

Fornelli likes Brazil at -187 on the money line against Paraguay. The Brazilians are back in action just three days after having posted a 2-0 victory over Ecuador. It was the third consecutive clean sheet and fourth in five round-robin matches for Brazil, which has allowed a total of two goals while scoring 14. Neymar found the back of the net against Ecuador on Saturday to pull into a tie for second place in the stage with four in three contests.

The 29-year-old forward also shares the lead with three assists during round-robin play. Richarlison scored Brazil's other goal versus the Ecuadorians, pulling even with Roberto Firmino for second on the team with three. Brazil's stellar defense undoubtedly will have most of its attention on Angel Romero, who has scored four of Paraguay's five goals in the competition.

How to make FIFA World Cup South America Qualifier picks, parlays

Fornelli has locked in two other best bets for Tuesday's action, including one with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing his top picks here.

So who should you back in Tuesday's FIFA World Cup South America Qualifiers? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Tuesday's top picks, all from the expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.