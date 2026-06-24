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2026 FIFA World Cup third place standings, positions: Who qualifies for the round of 32?

Eight teams that end up in third place will play the round of 32 of the World Cup

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is entering its decisive moments of the group stage with teams battling for a place in the knockout rounds. Under the tournament's expanded 48-team format, qualification for knockout rounds is no longer reserved just for the group winners and runners-up. Also, the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups will take part, completing the 32-team knockout bracket for the round of 32. Here's what you need to know ahead of the final stint of the first phase: 

Third-Place qualification explained

The 12 teams that finish third in their groups will be ranked in a separate table, with the top eight advancing to the Round of 32. Here's how they will be ranked: 

  1. Greatest number of points obtained in all group matches
  2. Great goal difference resulting from all group matches
  3. Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches
  4. Highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained in all group matches
  5. The two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA Men's World Ranking

Current standings: Eight best third-placed teams

As of Wednesday, June 24, 9 a.m. ET.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Sweden21016603
2Scotland21011103
3Croatia210134-13
4Paraguay210124-23
5Algeria212124-23
6Cabo Verde20202202
7Begium20101102
8Czechia201123-11
9DR Congo201112-11
10Ecuador201101-11
11Bosnia-Herzegovina201125-31
12Senegal200236-30
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