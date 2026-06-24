2026 FIFA World Cup third place standings, positions: Who qualifies for the round of 32?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is entering its decisive moments of the group stage with teams battling for a place in the knockout rounds. Under the tournament's expanded 48-team format, qualification for knockout rounds is no longer reserved just for the group winners and runners-up. Also, the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups will take part, completing the 32-team knockout bracket for the round of 32. Here's what you need to know ahead of the final stint of the first phase:
Third-Place qualification explained
The 12 teams that finish third in their groups will be ranked in a separate table, with the top eight advancing to the Round of 32. Here's how they will be ranked:
- Greatest number of points obtained in all group matches
- Great goal difference resulting from all group matches
- Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches
- Highest team conduct score (players and team officials) relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained in all group matches
- The two or more teams still equal on points shall be ranked according to the most recent published edition of the FIFA Men's World Ranking
Current standings: Eight best third-placed teams
As of Wednesday, June 24, 9 a.m. ET.
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Sweden
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|2
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Croatia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Paraguay
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|5
|Algeria
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|6
|Cabo Verde
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Begium
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Czechia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|9
|DR Congo
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|10
|Ecuador
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|11
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|12
|Senegal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0