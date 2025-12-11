Now that the paths for the teams who have qualified for the World Cup are known, fans are able to have a third chance to purchase tickets for seeing marquee matches such as France vs. Norway, where Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will square off in Foxborough in one of the biggest games of the group stage.

Once the tournament is closer, fans will have a chance to buy any remaining tickets on a first-come, first serve basis, but with dynamic pricing in play for the tournament, FIFA's series of draws are the best way to secure tickets to the World Cup.

How does the ticketing system work?

The third ticket draw, the random selection draw, will have the entry period kick off on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. ET and close on Jan. 13, when fans will be notified via email if they have a chance to purchase tickets. Similar to the first two phases, Fans can register interest by going to FIFA's website and creating a FIFA ID, which will be needed to get tickets. Due to the demand for tickets for the World Cup, the opportunities to purchase tickets will continue to be released in phases until Sunday, July 19, 2026. Fans with existing IDs can log in using those credentials, even if they've entered previous ticket draws.

Hospitality packages can already be purchased and have three distinct offerings:

Single match offerings: Starting at $1,350 per person, this package provides one group stage game of your choice, excluding the host nations, and one round of 32 match of your choice. This also includes access to the FIFA hospitality options around matches.

Venue series: Starting at $8,275, this package allows fans to watch all matches at any venue of their choice. Including 4-9 matches, no match days or stages are excluded from this option, alongside matchday hospitality options.

Follow my team: Starting at $6,750, this package is not currently available for the host nations but will allow fans to follow their team at all of their group stage matches and one round of 32 match. Like the other offerings, this also includes access to matchday hospitality.

Key dates

March 2026: World Cup and UEFA qualifying playoffs

Schedule

FIFA 2026 World Cup full schedule: Where and when USMNT, Argentina, Brazil and the rest of the field will play Francesco Porzio

Matches for host nations

All times Eastern

USMNT: Group D Matches

June 12, 9 p.m.: USMNT vs. Paraguay , Los Angeles

USMNT vs. Paraguay Los Angeles June 19, 3 p.m.: USMNT vs. Australia, Seattle

USMNT vs. Australia, Seattle June 25, 10 p.m.: Kosovo/Romania/Slovakia/Türkiye vs. USMNT, Los Angeles

Mexico: Group A Matches

June 11, 3 p.m.: Mexico vs. South Africa, Mexico City

Mexico City June 18, 9 p.m.: Mexico vs. South Korea, Mexico City

Mexico City June 24, 9 p.m.: Czechia/Denmark/North Macedonia /Republic of Ireland vs. Mexico, Guadalajara

Canada: Group B matches

June 12, 8 p.m.: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina/Italy/Northern Ireland /Wales, Toronto

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina/Italy/Northern Ireland /Wales, Toronto June 18, 6 p.m.: Canada vs. Qatar, Vancouver

Canada vs. Qatar, Vancouver June 24, 3 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada, Vancouver

Knockout stage schedule