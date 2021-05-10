Juventus have been told by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) that they will not be included in next season's Serie A if they remain committed to the failed Super League plans.

The deposed powerhouse was one of three Italian sides that formed the original 12 before AC and Inter Milan rapidly withdrew their decisions to join the breakaway.

Juve have since stood by their proposal along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, declaring their intention to "persevere" with their plans in the face of "intolerable" pressure and threats.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina remains unmoved and told Kiss Kiss radio in Naples that Serie A will go ahead without the 36-time champions from Turin unless their change their stance.

"The rules are clear," he said. "If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it cannot participate in Serie A. I would be sorry for the fans, but rules are rules -- they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon."

Juve, Real and Barca's joint statement also expressed "regret" at the likes of Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea recommitting to UEFA.

European soccer's governing body is set to punish the renegade trio by taking "appropriate action" over the stunt that saw the European soccer community rise up in opposition to condemn the idea.

On the pitch, Andrea Pirlo has overseen a failure of a season and Juve may well end up without UEFA Champions League soccer after Inter snatched their Serie A crown.