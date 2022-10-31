Three players were ejected during the women's soccer SEC Tournament first-round game between Ole Miss and LSU after a fight broke out in double overtime. The Rebels advanced to the next round after winning 3-0 in a penalty shootout, but that's not what will be remembered about the game -- at least not on social media.

LSU's Maya Gordon tried to steal the ball from the Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis. She briefly succeeded but as she tried to chase the ball, Davis grabbed her by the waist. Gordon turned around and punched her. Davis didn't back down and quickly replied with a slap. The fight escalated and an official ran to separate them.

A few LSU players nearby also attempted to get their teammate away from the situation. As everyone's focus was on the players who were finally walking away, LSU's Rammie Noel got caught up in the moment and decided to keep the fight going. Davis was already with a staff member, but Noel ran toward her, pulled her hair and made her fall to the ground. Once multiple people helped get Noel away, officials began distributing three red cards to the players involved in the physical altercations.

Here is the video of the full incident:

Ole Miss is taking on No. 14 South Carolina on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the second round of the conference tournament. Davis will not be available for that match, as she is serving a one-game suspension. The Gamecocks hold a 12-6-3 record in their all-time series, but the Rebels won their last meeting 2-1 on Oct. 7, 2021 when they were unranked and South Carolina was the No. 19 team in the country.

The 2022 NCAA Soccer Tournament selection show is happening on Nov. 7. If the Tigers make it in, Noel and Gordon will be sidelined for the opening match.