Finland can extend their 2020 UEFA European Championship stay on Monday with a positive result against Belgium with Roberto Martinez's men already qualified for the latter stages. The Scandinavians have one win and one loss to their name so far and a draw could be enough to see them through with Denmark needing to beat Russia to stand a chance in Group B.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Finland vs. Belgium

Date : Monday, Jun. 21 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, Jun. 21 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Krestovsky Stadium -- Saint Petersburg, Russia

: Krestovsky Stadium -- Saint Petersburg, Russia TV channel : ESPN/Univision | Live stream : fuboTV (try for free)

: ESPN/Univision | : fuboTV (try for free) Odds: FIN +1000; Draw +360; BEL -286 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Finland

It has been a mixed Euro debut for Finland so far with an opening win in haunting circumstances against Denmark when Christian Eriksen collapsed and then a narrow defeat to Russia. Belgium are the hardest team in the group to face, but they are already through and could bring changes. A draw might also be enough to keep Finland's journey alive.

Belgium

With two wins from as many outings, things are going relatively according to plan for Belgium. Thorgan Hazard will miss this clash, but rotation was expected anyway. Win or draw, the Red Devils will be topping Group B -- as expected.

Prediction

An entertaining draw that sees Finland continue their adventure. Pick: Finland 1, Belgium 1