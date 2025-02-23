Fiorentina striker Moise Kean collapsed on the pitch during the game played against Hellas Verona on Sunday and was stretchered off in the 67th minute. Kean, who was taken to the hospital, suffered a blow to the head in a collision with Verona midfielder Pawel Dawidowicz's knee prior to collapsing. The club announced that he suffered "head trauma" and is being tested. Sky Italia reports he is conscious.

Despite the injury seeming serious from the beginning, the medical staff allowed Kean back on the pitch quickly with a bandage on his head, but a few minutes later the attacker collapsed with his teammates quickly asking for help. His hands were visibly moving as he was stretchered off.

This is the second time this season Fiorentina had a player collapse on the pitch, after what happened on Dec, 1 during the game against Inter, where Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest. On that occasion, due to the seriousness of the situation, the game was immediately suspended and was later played in February with the Viola winning 3-0, a game where Kean scored twice.