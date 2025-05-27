Fiorentina striker Nicolo Zaniolo has been accused by AS Roma, his former club, of having assaulted two Roma Primavera players at the end of the match between the same AS Roma and Fiorentina youth teams. The Giallorossi, following their defeat against the Viola, have issued a statement on the matter.

"AS Roma announces that, following today's match, a regrettable incident occurred involving player Nicolo Zaniolo. According to initial reconstructions, the player allegedly entered the Primavera team's dressing room after the match and engaged in provocative behavior towards some of the Giallorossi youth players. During the confrontation, two players from the Primavera squad were reportedly physically struck. AS Roma cannot but firmly condemn any form of aggressive conduct or behavior that does not align with the values of sport."

Fiorentina issued another statement on the matter, on behalf of Zaniolo.

"At the end of the match I went down to the locker room to congratulate the Fiorentina boys and then I went to the Roma locker room to say hello and congratulate them on the season, but at a certain point they started insulting me so, at that point, to avoid the situation degenerating, I preferred to leave." Zaniolo played for AS Roma from 2018 to 2023 before moving to Galatasaray. After that, he played on loan to Aston Villa, Atalanta and for Fiorentina in the last six months, playing 13 game in all competitions.