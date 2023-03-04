Fiorentina and AC Milan will square off Saturday in an Italian Serie A showdown on Paramount+. The visitors won the reverse fixture on November 13 2-1 after Fiorentina scored on own goal in the 91st minute. Ahead of Saturday's match, AC Milan are on a hot streak and have won three straight league matches, while Fiorentina have won three straight out of four across all competition. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Fiorentina vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Fiorentina as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Fiorentina vs. AC Milan date: Saturday, March 4

Fiorentina vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Fiorentina vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Fiorentina vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -140 payout. Since falling 1-0 to hometown rival Inter Milan on February 5, AC Milan have won four straight across all competition and kept a clean sheet in each of those games. They haven't been scoring many goals, however, only tallying five over those same four games.



Fiorentina has been scoring at a higher rate, securing a 3-0 win against Verona in their last league outing and a 4-0 win against Braga in Europa League play on February 16. However, the expert thinks AC Milan's sturdy backline will make Saturday's game a lot like the one these teams played in November.

"The teams combined for just eight shots on target that game, and I think Saturday's match will be a low-scoring, cagey affair," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

