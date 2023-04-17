Two Italian Serie A squads pursuing a top-five finish in the table will face off Monday when Fiorentina host Atalanta on Paramount+. Atalanta are in sixth place in the Italian Serie A table, sitting seven points ahead of the hosts. However, Fiorentina are riding a 13-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Fiorentina vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +185 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta date: Monday, April 17

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Fiorentina

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Fiorentina vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking Fiorentina draw no bet for a -135 payout. Fiorentina took control of their Europa Conference League quarterfinal playoff matchup against Lech Poznan with a 4-1 win last Thursday, cruising as -145 favorites. They extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 13 matches, allowing one goal or fewer in 10 straight matches.

Fiorentina have allowed just 32 goals in league play, a mark that is bettered by only four Serie A teams this season. They have won a league-high 6.1 corners per Serie A match while conceding a league-low 3.31 corners per contest. Atalanta have failed to score in four of their last six competitive road matches and have three wins in their last 10 competitive matches.

"Fiorentina suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road at Atalanta on Oct. 2, but Fiorentina actually recorded more shots in that matchup (16-10) and held the majority of possession (62%)," Sutton told SportsLine. "Fiorentina have won two of their last three games at home, and they've scored two or more goals in three of their last six fixtures in Serie A play." Stream the game here.

