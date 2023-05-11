The 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals will begin on Thursday with a first-leg matchup between Fiorentina and Basel on Paramount+. Fiorentina are in the final four of a European competition for the first time since 2015, which is when they missed out on a continental final for the second time this century. Basel took down Nice as underdogs in the quarterfinals of the event, giving themselves a chance to avenge their loss to Chelsea in the 2013 UEFA Europa League semifinals. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Fiorentina vs. Basel odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the -330 favorites (risk $330 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Basel the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Basel

Fiorentina vs. Basel date: Thursday, May 11

Fiorentina vs. Basel time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Fiorentina vs. Basel

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa Conference League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Basel vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is taking Over 2.5 goals for a -140 payout. Fiorentina's Luka Jovic has already scored six goals in the UECL, making him one of the top candidates for the golden boot. He has scored a pair of match-winning headers during that run, giving his team an elite scoring weapon on set pieces.

Fiorentina's matches featured five goals each in the quarterfinals against Lech Poznan, easily going Over the total on both occasions. Basel went Over 2.5 goals in both legs of their quarterfinal matchup as well, so this is shaping up to be another high-scoring affair. Basel have scored eight goals in their last three road matches and have recorded just one shutout in their last nine matches during this competition. Stream the game here.

