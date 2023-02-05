Serie A returns to action this Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bologna @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Bologna 7-5-8; Fiorentina 6-6-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Fiorentina are 4-1 against Bologna since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success shortly. Fiorentina will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Bologna at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina will be seeking to avenge the loss they suffered the last time these two teams played September 11, 2022.

Fiorentina and Lazio finished up their game with a 1-1 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Fiorentina, who haven't won a game since January 7th.

Meanwhile, Bologna were able to grind out a solid win over Spezia on Friday, winning 2-0.

Fiorentina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Fiorentina are a solid favorite against Bologna, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -123 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

