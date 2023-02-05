Italian Serie A clubs looking to gain some ground in the standings face off on Sunday when Fiorentina hosts Bologna on Paramount+. The home team has only one win over its last five league matches and enters Sunday's tilt on the heels of a 1-1 draw against Lazio. Meanwhile, Bologna have won two of their last three matches, most recently defeating Spezia 2-0. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week.

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence is set for noon ET on Sunday. The latest Fiorentina vs. Bologna odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the -122 favorites (risk $122 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Fiorentina vs. Bologna date: Sunday, February 5

Fiorentina vs. Bologna time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna vs. Fiorentina

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 28-12 on all soccer picks for SportsLine since the World Cup concluded, returning more than 17 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Fiorentina vs. Bologna, Eimer is picking both teams to score, a bet that is priced at -110. Both teams are coming off two-goal games. Fiorentina beat Torino 2-1 last time out, while Bologna picked up a 2-0 win over Spezia.

Both sides have some flaws defensively as well. Bologna have conceded 30 goals this season, more than any other team in the top 14 of the table. Fiorentina have conceded 26 on the season.

"Manager Thiago Motta has helped slowly turn Bologna around and even though this team struggles on the road, they'll be looking to take advantage of Fiorentina's poor home form," Eimer told SportsLine. "I'm expecting goals in this match from both sides, as neither team is known to keep clean sheets this season." Stream the game here.

