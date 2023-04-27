Fiorentina host Cremonese in the second leg of the 2023 Coppa Italia semifinals on Thursday on Paramount+. The home team secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the competition on April 5 and hope to stay dominant despite only tallying one win in the five matches since then. Meanwhile, Cremonese rebounded from that loss by winning two straight Serie A matches, but enter Thursday's game on the heels of 3-0 league loss to Udinese. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (code expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Fiorentina vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese as the +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Cremonese vs. Fiorentina

Fiorentina vs. Cremonese date: Thursday, April 27

Fiorentina vs. Cremonese time: 3 p.m. ET

Fiorentina vs. Cremonese time: 3 p.m. ET

Coppa Italia semifinal picks for Fiorentina vs. Cremoneses

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia semifinal picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Fiorentina vs. Cremonese, Sutton is picking goals to be scored in both halves for a -120 payout. Although Cremonese scored twice in a 3-2 loss to Fiorentina earlier in the season, the expert sees the home team having the scoring advantage on Thursday.



Cremonese have conceded two or more goals in five of their last six road games across all competitions. Fiorentina, on the other hand, have scored two or more goals in all three matches against Cremonese this season and two or more goals in three of their last four games overall. They also scored in both halves in all three of those games against this opponent, and they will look to do the same thing on Thursday.

"A 2-0 lead is often referred to as the 'most dangerous lead in football,' so I expect Fiorentina to come out looking to score early in front of their home crowd," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the 2023 Coppa Italia.