Fiorentina will visit Cremonese for the first leg of their 2023 Coppa Italia semifinals showdown on Wednesday. La Viola are one of the best teams in Italy and have won nine straight across all competition, including a 2-0 league win against Cremonese on March 12. Meanwhile, Cremonese sit at the bottom of the Italian Serie A table with just one win on the season and enter Wednesday's Coppa Italia 2023 match following a 3-1 loss to Atalanta.

Kickoff from Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, Italy is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Cremonese vs. Fiorentina odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese as the +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



How to watch Fiorentina vs. Cremonese

Cremonese vs. Fiorentina date: Wednesday, April 5

Cremonese vs. Fiorentina time: 3 p.m. ET

Cremonese vs. Fiorentina live stream: Paramount+

Coppa Italia semifinals picks for Fiorentina vs. Cremonese

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia semifinals picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Cremonese vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is picking Fiorentina with a -0.5 handicap for a -130 payout. In addition to Fiorentina already defeating Cremonese on the road last month, the expert is high on the visitors because they have been in strong form as of late. In addition to all of their wins, La Viola have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three matches and outscored the opposition 7-1.

"Fiorentina are coming off an impressive 1-0 victory over Inter Milan on Saturday, while Cremonese suffered a 3-1 setback at home against Atalanta," Sutton told SportsLine. "Fiorentina will want to come out firing and establish a lead to take back home for the second leg."

How to watch, live stream the Coppa Italia semifinals

