Serie A returns to action on Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Empoli @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Empoli 6-9-7; Fiorentina 6-6-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Empoli will head out on the road to face off against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi. If the final from the last time they met is any indication, this game could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

Empoli and Spezia finished up their game with a 2-2 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Empoli, who haven't won a game since January 28th.

Fiorentina were close but no cigar on Sunday and fell 1-0 to Juventus. That's two games in a row now that Fiorentina have lost by one goal.

Empoli will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Fiorentina are a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -165 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

