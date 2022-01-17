Fiorentina and Genoa will square off in a pivotal Serie A showdown on Monday. Fiorentina enters Monday's clash having won five of its last six home games in league play. Genoa limps into this contest having lost three of its last five fixtures across all completions. Fiorentina currently sits in eighth place in the Serie A standings, while Genoa ranks near the bottom of the table in 19th. You can see what happens when you catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Fiorentina vs. Genoa odds list Fiorentina as the -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Genoa the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +350 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the Italian Serie A and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on-demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Genoa vs. Fiorentina

Date: Monday, January 17

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Fiorentina vs. Genoa

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Fiorentina vs. Genoa picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 15-8 and returning almost $600 for $100 bettors who have followed his soccer picks.

For Genoa vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is picking Fiorentina to win to nil, meaning Fiorentina wins and records a shutout in the process. Fiorentina has been extremely hard to beat at home this season. In fact, La Viola has won five of their last six Serie A matches at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Genoa, meanwhile, has scored just 20 goals in Serie A play this season, the second-worst mark in the league. In addition, Genoa has been shut out in two of its last three league fixtures.

"Genoa has recorded just three shots on target in its last three games in Serie A, one of the main reasons why I'm backing Fiorentina to win to nil on Monday," Sutton told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.