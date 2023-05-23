Inter will face Fiorentina in the 2022-23 Coppa Italia final on Wednesday when the team coached by Simone Inzaghi will try to win the Italian domestic trophy for the second time in a row after winning it last campaign. Inzaghi's side already won the Supercoppa this season and will also play the Champions League final against Manchester City on June 10, while Fiorentina will play the Conference League final against West Ham on June 7. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, May 24 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 24 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Fiorentina +270; Draw +255; Inter +105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Projected lineups

Fiorentina XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Castrovilli; Ikone, Cabral, Nico Gonzalez.

Inter XI: Handanovic; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko.

What to know

Fiorentina are playing their eleventh Coppa Italia final after they won the trophy six times (the last one in 2001 under Roberto Mancini). The Viola's last final was in 2014 when they lost to Napoli and they could win their first trophy since American owner Rocco Commisso took over the club in the summer of 2019.

Inter, on the other hand, won the Coppa Italia eight times including last season's edition when they won 4-2 in extra time against Juventus. Inzaghi won the Coppa Italia twice (one with Lazio and one with Inter). The Nerazzurri are third with most Coppa Italia wins after Juventus (14) and AS Roma (9).

To get to the final, the Nerazzurri knocked out Parma, Atalanta and Juventus in the semifinals, while Fiorentina won against Sampdoria, Torino and Cremonese before facing Inter in the final.

Prediction

This is going to be quite an entertaining game of football considering how well these two teams usually play, but Inter are the favorites to lift the trophy. Pick: Inter 2, Fiorentina 1.