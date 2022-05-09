With the top four teams already having sewn up Champions League invitations for next season, four teams in Italy's top flight are battling it out for one guaranteed UEFA Europa League spot and one UEFA Europa Conference League spot. Two of those clubs will go head-to-head on Monday when Fiorentina hosts Roma. The Romans are currently in fifth place in the Italian Serie A table, while Fiorentina is three points behind in eighth place. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Fiorentina vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the +140 (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma the +190 underdog. A draw is priced at +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Roma

Fiorentina vs. Roma date: Monday, May 9

Fiorentina vs. Roma time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Fiorentina vs. Roma live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Fiorentina

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 78-60 in his last 138 soccer picks, returning over $1,300 for $100 bettors.

For Fiorentina vs. Roma, Sutton is backing under 2.5 goals for a -110 payout. Both clubs are in the thick of a heated battle for a chance to compete in European competition next year and these high-stakes tilts have a tendency to be proverbial boxing matches, with both teams preferring to feel each other out rather than look for the early knockout.

Roma is coming off a brilliant defensive performance in its UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal against Leicester City, keeping a clean sheet despite Leicester having 64 percent of possession and getting 10 shots off. Jose Mourinho's squad was also able to shut out Bologna in league play last week and has generally been stout defensively throughout the season.

Fiorentina has been held without a goal in three of its last four matches and has only scored more than one goal in a contest once in its last 13 tries. Expect a low-scoring affair with Fiorentina quite likely to be on the receiving end of a clean sheet yet again.

