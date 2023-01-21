Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Torino @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Torino 6-5-7; Fiorentina 6-5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Torino are 2-5 against Fiorentina since October of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Torino will head out on the road to face off against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Despite trouble winning, Torino have kept their last four contests to within a goal, so Fiorentina should be prepared for a fight.

Torino didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Spezia on Sunday. The Bull were close but no cigar as they fell 1-0 to the Little Eagles. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Torino, who haven't won a game since November 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina administered a 2-0 loss to Roma back in May of 2022, but on Sunday they got a taste of their own medicine. The Purples fell to the Yellow and Reds 2-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

Odds

Fiorentina are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +110 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

