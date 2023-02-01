ACF Fiorentina are set for their 2023 Coppa Italia quarterfinals match against visiting Torino F.C. on Wednesday on Paramount+. Each side secured a 1-0 win to advance to the quarterfinals, with the home team defeating Sampdoria and the visitors defeating Italian Serie A titans AC Milan. These two sides also recently met in Italian Serie A play, with Torino securing the 1-0 victory in a fiery matchup on January 21 that saw Fiorentina rack up 23 penalties. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for one week..

Kickoff from Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence is set for Noon ET on Wednesday. The latest Fiorentina vs. Torino odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the +102 favorites (risk $100 to win $102) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +275 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Torino vs. Fiorentina

Fiorentina vs. Torino date: Wednesday, February 1

Fiorentina vs. Torino time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Fiorentina

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia quarterfinals picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Fiorentina vs. Torino, Sutton is picking Torino at +0.5 for a -130 payout. The expert expects Wednesday's match to be a lot like the match played between these two sides a couple of weeks ago, with tempers boiling over and Fiorentina racking up plenty of penalties in order to slow down the pace of play.

However, Sutton is giving Torino the edge given how well they have played on the road. Ivan Juric's side has shutouts in two of its last three away games across all competitions and is unbeaten in its last five away games this season. Torino was also able to keep a clean sheet against a top tier group in AC Milan, so they should be brimming with confidence in Florence on Wednesday.

