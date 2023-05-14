Serie A is back in action on Sunday on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Udinese @ Fiorentina

Current Records: Udinese 11-13-10, Fiorentina 12-10-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Stadio Artemio Franchi TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Udinese have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Fiorentina at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Udinese should still be feeling good after a big victory while Fiorentina will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Monday, Udinese never let their opponents score. They came out on top against Sampdoria by a score of 2-0. Udinese's two goals came from Roberto Pereyra at minute nine and Adam Masina at minute 34.

Fiorentina's game on Sunday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Napoli by a score of 1-0.

Udinese came out on top in a nail-biter against Fiorentina in their previous matchup last August, sneaking past 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Udinese since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Fiorentina are a solid favorite against Udinese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -106 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

