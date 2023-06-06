Fiorentina will play against West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague in the 2022-23 final of the UEFA Conference League on Wednesday, the second-ever edition of the third European competition. The Viola are bidding to succeed inaugural winners AS Roma and keep the trophy in Italy while the Hammers have their sights set on a first major honor in 43 years. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, June 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Eden Arena -- Prague, Czech Republic

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Fiorentina +175; Draw +205; West Ham +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Both clubs have European trophies on their list of achievements, each having won the European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1960s – Fiorentina in the inaugural 1960-61 edition to become the first Italian team to lift major UEFA silverware and West Ham on their European debut in 1964-65. The London side were also one of three UEFA Intertoto Cup winners in 1999.



Fiorentina have a positive record against English opposition and have won two of their three knockout ties. They beat Everton 4-2 on penalties at Goodison Park in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup round of 16 after two 2-0 home wins and Tottenham Hotspur in the 2014-15 UEFA Europa League round of 16, but lost to Spurs at the same stage of the same competition 12 months later in their most recent contest with an English club.



Fiorentina claimed seventh place in Serie A last season under new head coach Vincenzo Italiano to make a first appearance in Europe since 2016-17. When they last returned to UEFA competition after an equally lengthy break, in 2007-08, they reached the semifinals of the UEFA Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties by Rangers after two goalless draws.



Seventh in the 2021-22 Premier League, West Ham, therefore, ensured a second successive European campaign after going all the way to the semifinals of last season's UEFA Europa League, a journey that took David Moyes' side past Sevilla and Lyon in the knockout phase before they were eliminated by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.



The Hammers have visited Prague just once previously in UEFA competition, losing 2-1 to Sparta in the second round second leg of their triumphant 1964-65 European Cup Winners' Cup campaign but winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate.



Prediction

Fiorentina ended up the season in a much better form compared to West Ham, as Italiano's side also played the Coppa Italia final against Inter (lost 2-1). The Viola should make it this time. Pick: Fiorentina 3, West Ham 1.