The international break is over, and it's now time to get back to the usual business with European soccer resuming alongside the MLS playoffs in the United States. It was supposed to be a quiet break, but that wasn't the case at all, since Manchester United decided to part ways with Michael Carrick and appointed Mauricio Pochettino, who had recently signed a new deal with the United States men's national team but decided to leave after the break. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will battle with Barcelona for the LaLiga title, while Como are still one of the most interesting sides to watch in the near future. Let's now take a look at the five teams to watch after the break, starting with the Red Devils.

1. Manchester United

The biggest change of the break: Manchester United sacked coach and club legend Michael Carrick and replaced him with Pochettino, who makes his Premier League comeback after coaching Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea. As the English giants are currently sitting 18th in the standings, this is a major task for the now-former USMNT head coach, who will make his return at Anfield against Liverpool in his opening game at United. It's a daunting start in one of the most hostile atmospheres in the country. For Pochettino, the challenge will be to strike the right balance between delivering short-term results and laying the foundations for a new chapter at the club. His ambition will be to usher in a fresh cycle at an institution that has endured one crisis after another since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down more than a decade ago.

2. Real Madrid

Speaking of a former Manchester United head coach, Jose Mourinho has had some ups and downs early in his first season back at Real Madrid. After winning an exciting away El Clasico match against Barcelona, Mourinho's team is only three points behind Hansi Flick's side right now and is eyeing the possibility of challenging them for the LaLiga title this season. They certainly have all the ingredients to make it happen, particularly following some remarkable additions to the squad in the summer of 2026. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are arguably entering their prime and appear ready to take the team to the next level, supported by a number of exciting young prospects who could play a key role in shaping the club's future. Will Mourinho be able to win a trophy in his first season back at the club? That would be a story.

3. Como

If there is one team to watch in Serie A, it's Como. The side led by Cesc Fabregas is impressing both domestically and in Europe, as it is currently fourth in the league-phase standings of the UEFA Champions League. Fabregas can count on some of the best players in the league, such as Nico Paz, the Argentine talent who is now also expected to lead the national team after Lionel Messi's retirement. The question is how far Como can go this season, given that playing every three days can be a big challenge for players who have never experienced it. They may still have to pay the price in the league, but qualifying for at least the playoffs of Europe's elite competition would remain a realistic target and, given the circumstances, a remarkable achievement in itself.

4. Manchester City

It's always about Manchester City: the Citizens are still waiting to learn what sanctions they will face after an independent commission found them guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. They are facing a challenging season that might have an impact on the years ahead. It's not clear what the sanctions will be, but we will likely know more before the end of the current season. On the pitch, they are also facing a season of changes as longtime coach Pep Guardiola left the club in the summer and was replaced by Enzo Maresca, who is now overseeing that transition.

5. Atletico Madrid



Spanish soccer is not just about Real Madrid and Barcelona: Atletico Madrid are once again near the top of the standings, five points behind the Blaugrana. Diego Simeone, who has coached the club since 2011, is an Atletico Madrid legend who has faced so many changes over the years but has always been able to recreate the right atmosphere and environment to succeed. Atletico have changed their tactical approach and playing style many times, but they are still near the top, and that is what makes Simeone special.