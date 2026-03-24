Mohamed Salah announced on Tuesday that he'll leave Liverpool at the end of the season as a free agent, marking the end of an era. A club legend, the Egyptian has been ever-present, scoring 255 goals in 435 appearances for the club. During that time, he won the Premier League title twice, collected two Golden Boots, a Champions League title, three PFA Player of the Year awards, alongside one EFL and FA Cup title.

And before the end of the season, he can add more with the Reds, who are still in the running for a Champions League title before he heads to join the Egyptian national team at the FIFA World Cup.

But all good things must come to an end, and while the 33-year-old has given plenty to Liverpool, he'll be a suitor for plenty of clubs around the world. This season has been considered a down year for Salah, and he's still producing alongside the upper tier of the Premier League and could have plenty to offer depending on where he lands.

Let's take a look at some of the potential options for Salah:

1. Saudi Pro League

After being linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League for several seasons, that interest accelerated in December, which CBS Sports was able to reveal. Transfer fees were a sticking point due to Salah's age, but with him leaving on a free transfer, his wages are more agreeable to clubs around the world. PIF-owned clubs such as Al-Nassr would jump to the top of the list of suitors, but it doesn't stop there, as Al-Hilal and other Saudi sides could enter the conversation if the Egyptian is ready for a move to Saudi Arabia. A possible holdup? The Saudi Pro League is currently on hiatus from March 14 to April 3 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Who's to say if that postponement extends beyond April?

2. San Diego FC

What about Major League Soccer? Owned by Egyptian and British billionaire Mohamed Mansour, San Diego FC could be a possible match for Salah. They have sounded out the potential for a move in the past and were also linked to Kevin De Bruyne ahead of their inaugural season. The club will have roster space to make a big addition once designated player Hirving Lozano's future is sorted out. He's currently training separately from the team, and during the summer, he could move elsewhere, allowing San Diego to add him without impacting the salary cap. Already a team with high ambitions despite only being in its second season of MLS play, San Diego can't be ruled out.

3. Roma

This one is for the heartstrings. It would be a full-circle moment to see Salah return to Roma, playing at the highest level, especially if manager Gian Piero Gasperini leads them to Champions League football next season. He's got them within striking distance of a Champions League place in Italy. This is a club that was formative in his career, and what an impressive way to strengthen the squad if they get to Europe. If they don't finish in the top four, then it becomes less likely we see Salah return to the Italian capital.

4. Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique's PSG is another club linked to Salah in the past. Could you imagine if last season's Champions League winners enter the ring? While Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are among the best players in the world, PSG's fluid attack could fit Salah well, just like Liverpool's when Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were alongside the Egyptian. There's also enough depth at the club to rotate, ensuring that Salah's minutes are managed as he ages.

5. Barcelona

If there's a free agent in the wings, Barcelona can't be ruled out. While they'd like to keep Marcus Rashford on loan for another season, if United seek a transfer fee, it could cause Barcelona to move to look in other directions. Finances have long been an issue for the Spanish side, but under LaLiga restrictions limiting signings based on club revenue, it is easier to attract free agents to the club than it is for Barcelona to pay transfer fees while still registering their entire squad. Salah's wages could still cause issues here, but if something like Robert Lewandowski's departure were to happen, there could be space in the squad to make a splash.