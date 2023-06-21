The summer transfer window has started and there are already some rumors about key Serie A players that might be forced to leave the Italian league. Saudi clubs and top European sides are in fact targeting the stars of the Italian league, taking advantage of the economic situation of several teams that might be keen to sell their players in the summer to help the financial statements. Let's go around the country and see who can actually leave Serie A soccer.

The biggest early news is AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali closing in on a move to join Newcastle. Beyond him, here's the top five players that might leave Italy over the summer:

1. Victor Osimhen , Napoli

The best striker and best scorer of the 2022-23 Serie A season might not be playing Italian soccer next season. In fact, after scoring 25 goals in 31 games in the league, Osimhen attracted the interest of multiple European clubs and might be part of a game of dominos with strikers that will likely take place this summer. Some clubs are still waiting to make their moves, including Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, and it's not impossible to imagine that one of those sides will try to sign him. Napoli's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis was very clear about the future of Osimhen when he unveiled Rudi Garcia as the new coach of the Serie A title holders: "I have said it multiple times that Osimhen has to stay. If a big offer arrives, we will see and evaluate". Basically, he's expected to stay, but if the right bid will arrive he might be sold in the summer. Napoli signed Osimhen in the summer 2020 for around €70 million, making him the most expensive signing in the history of the club.

2. Marcelo Brozovic , Inter

The Croatian midfielder is one of the players that might leave Italy this summer. Brozovic has been a key player for Inter in the past years, but despite extending his contract until the summer 2026 last year, he's not untouchable. In fact, this season he was not as central as before in the team coached by Simone Inzaghi due to several injuries that forced him to miss the first part of the season. Hakan Calhanoglu replaced him as the designated playmaker of the team, and showed that Inter could cope the absence of the 2018 World Cup finalist. Saudi side Al-Nassr are working to sign Brozovic this summer and Inter are already in talks to sign Sassuolo's talented midfielder Davide Frattesi to replace him.

3. Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus

Juventus are about to face a summer revolution, with many players that might leave the Italian club after a challenging season on, and especially off, the pitch. Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is one of those, as he's one of the talents in the roster well appreciated outside the country. Juventus signed Vlahovic in January 2021 for around €70 million and after a good start, his second season at the club was disappointing. However, the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri couldn't count on Vlahovic for the whole first part of the season as he suffered from groin pain and missed a lot of key games. Premier League and German clubs are targeting Vlahovic as a possible signing this summer, and Juventus are aware that he might be one of those players that could leave the club.

4. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio

Every summer we expect Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to leave Lazio, but at the end of every summer there he is, back at Lazio. Well, this year might be the right one. In fact, the Serbian midfielder will not extend his deal with the Italian club that will expire in the summer of 2024 and the Biancocelesti need to sell him to avoid the risk of losing him as a free agent next year. Milinkovic is a great player that always attracted the interests of multiple Premier League clubs, but Lazio's owner Claudio Lotito was uncompromising until now and asked big money for him, more than €100 million to sell him. This time might be different.

5. Rasmus Hojlund, Atalanta

One of the best talents of Italian soccer. Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund is one of those names to watch this summer. The 20-year-old joined the Italian team last summer from Austrian side Sturm Graz in a deal worth around €17 million and he did not disappoint in his debut season, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in 34 games. Reports suggest that Manchester United will soon submit an offer, while Atalanta have already set the price tag of €60 million to sell the striker. Also, Hojlund recently signed with the agency SEG, who also represent Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag. A clear signal that his future might be outside Italy next season.