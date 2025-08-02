The 2025-26 Serie A season will kick off later this month (You can catch all of the Italian league's action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network) as the first matchday will take place on August 23 and there are many new players that have joined the Italian first division this summer. Apart of the most notable ones like Luka Modric at AC Milan or Kevin de Bruyne at Napoli, there are plenty of lesser known new signings that can potentially shape the upcoming years of European soccer. Italy's Serie A, over the years, has become a league where young talents can grow and then potentially join other teams in the future, so let's see who the top five new talents we should pay attention to this season in Italy are.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Atalanta

Atalanta are well known as a place where a young talent can develop, especially under former head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, although he left to join AS Roma this summer. The Nerazzurri hired Ivan Juric as their new manager, and the former Southampton manager will again coach his former player Kamaldeen Sulemana, who signed for Atalanta from the relegated Premier League side this summer. Despite the challenging season he had at Southampton with Juric, Sulemana showed he's a player who can improve a lot, and was a pivotal player in the attacking system of Juric in England in the last months. He's now called to make a step in his career in Italy and Juric will help him to adapt to a new league and country.

Martin Baturina, Como

Watch out for this name. Como signed Baturina this summer from Dinamo Zagreb for around $20 million and he's considered as one of the best Croatian talents right now. The 22-year old scored four goals and provided ten assists in the Croatian league last year and has already played 13 Champions League matches in his career and scored two goals over the 2024-25 season. He's a player who can improve a lot under Cesc Fabregas as the Spanish manager already showed he can work well with young players, as he did with Nico Paz last year, among others.

Petar Sucic, Inter

Talking about Croatian talents, Inter signed Petar Sucic this summer as the midfielder also joined from Dinamo Zagreb. Inter have a long history when it comes to Croatian players, as both Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic played for the Nerazzurri in the past few years. Sucic will play alongside Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Davide Frattesi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the Inter's midfielder and the new head coach Cristian Chivu already showed during the FIFA Club World Cup he's trusting Sucic to play alongside the more experienced Inter players in the two or three-man midfield.

Pervis Estupinian, AC Milan

It's a big summer for AC Milan as the Rossoneri decided to let a key player like Theo Hernandez go after years where he dominated the league. While Theo Hernandez joined Al-Hilal this summer, the team now coached by Massimiliano Allegri signed Estupinian from Brighton, in what we can consider a crucial move for his career. After playing three years in the Premier League under, among others, Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi, Estupinian is now tasked with succeeding Theo Hernandez at AC Milan. Not an easy job.

Evan Ferguson, AS Roma

Alongside Estupinian who joined AC Milan permanently, Brighton loaned out striker Evan Ferguson to AS Roma this summer. This is an interesting signing for the team coached by Gasperini, as he might affect the game time of Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk who joined the Giallorossi in the summer 2024. Looking at the past of Gasperini in Bergamo, it's likely he will rotate both players in the attack, but considering the first matches of the pre-season it looks like the Italian coach is counting a lot on the young Irish striker.

Bonus pick: Carlos Cuesta, Parma

We mentioned five players, but there is also an interesting new face on the bench. This summer Parma hired former Mikel Arteta assistant Carlos Cuesta from Arsenal as the new head coach, making him the youngest manager in Serie A history. It's too soon to imagine what we can expect from Cuesta, but he will definitely be an interesting manager to follow this season. Parma have some history with these kinds of appointments as they also hired Enzo Maresca, the current Chelsea manager, in the past, but then sacked him after only a few matches in 2021 due to some disappointing results.