The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off on Saturday, June 14, and some of the best teams around the world made some key signings ahead of the tournament as an early summer transfer window was added to help the teams ahead of the tournament. As many clubs worked to improve their rosters, the early transfer session showed how the world of soccer is evolving as not only players but new managers were also appointed on a faster timeline. Real Madrid, for example, decided to appoint former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, on top of the players that moved to their new clubs ahead of the tournament.

Saudi side Al-Hilal have decided to appoint former Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, who left the Nerazzurri after losing the UEFA Champions League final against PSG on May 31 5-0 and will now face Real Madrid in the opening game of their group phase. The Italian giants have decided to replace Inzaghi with former club legend and Parma manager Cristian Chivu, who will make his debut on the Nerazzurri bench at the FIFA Club World Cup, showing how the clubs wanted to hire their new managers before the summer tournament. Let's now take a look at the top five players that will play with their new team in the upcoming tournament.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso will be able to work under some new signings, including former Liverpool legend Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined the Spanish giants before the FIFA Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold, after leaving the club where he started his professional career, is now expected to become a key player for Real Madrid. The Spanish side decided to sign the English defender as a free agent in the summer 2025, but agreed to pay $11.4 million to Liverpool to sign the player before the start of the World Cup.

Jobe Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund

Another Bellingham heads to Dortmund. The German side signed Jobe Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund before the start of the World Cup and already have officially included him in the squad list travelling to the United States. After an exciting season at Sunderland ended up with the promotion to the Premier League, Bellingham has decided to follow the steps of his brother Jude and joined Borussia Dortmund this summer. He's expected to be one of the biggest talents of the upcoming tournament and all the eyes will be on him.

Tijjani Reijnders, Manchester City

Tijjani Reijnders officially signed for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup from AC Milan for around €75 million in what it will probably become one of the biggest signings of the 2025 summer transfer window. The Dutch midfielder was one of the best players of the 2024-25 Serie A season, as he ended up scoring 15 goals in 54 matches in all competitions with the Rossoneri. Reijnders can play in multiple roles in midfield, including as a deep-lying playmaker, box-to-box midfielder, or even in a more attacking role and he's expected to be a key player in a renovated Manchester City roster.

Liam Delap, Chelsea

Chelsea have signed striker Liam Delap ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup and surprisingly enough he will be the only addition to the team coached by Enzo Maresca ahead of the tournament. Delap will travel to the United States after the Blues paid $40.5 million to sign him from Ipswich Town, activating the release clause in his contract following Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League. Chelsea were also looking to sign a new goalkeeper before the Deadline of June 10, but the English side were not able to agree terms with AC Milan for French goalkeeper Mike Maignan on time.

Petar Sucic, Inter

Inter are definitely one of the most interesting sides to watch this tournament as the Nerazzurri are facing a big change this summer. The Italian giants have replaced manager Simone Inzaghi and appointed former 2010 Champions League winner Cristian Chivu as new head coach. The Nerazzurri have also signed both Luis Henrique from OM and midfielder Petar Sucic from Dinamo Zagreb. The Croatian international is expected to immediately start in the team as both Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi are injured, creating a lot of expectations around him at the Club World Cup.