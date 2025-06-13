The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup starting on June 14 will be a unprecedented stage for some of the world stars of soccer, but also for some talents that are looking for their next step, as the summer transfer window will start right after the end of the World Cup in July. Let's take a look at five players that might use the International tournament as an opportunity to attract interests from other clubs in the near future.

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

Gio Reyna is one of those players that can definitely use the Club World Cup to show his talent, as he will play on his home soil for the first time at the club level for an official tournament. A successful World Cup can boost his chances to attract interests in the summer, as Reyna is looking to make that step needed in his career, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup starting in less than one year. Reyna missed the Gold Cup with the USMNT as he needed to play in the Club World Cup with Borussia Dortmund, and it might become a great turning point after only scoring two goals in 25 games played so far during the 2024-25 season with the German team.

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus

The Serbian striker is definitely one of those players that can attract interest after the Club World Cup, as Vlahovic is reportedly expected to leave the Italian club in the summer 2025, as he has a contract running until 2026 and there are clubs like AC Milan that are interested in signing him permanently. Vlahovic had some ups and down at Juventus, but his performances this season in particular weren't at the level expected. The CWC might be his chance to show the world why Juventus paid around $70 million to sign him from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Facundo Colidio, River Plate

The Argentinian striker will play alongside Franco Mastantuono for the last time in the Club World Cup, as Mastantuono is set to join Real Madrid after the end of the tournament. Colidio, who can play as both striker and winger alongside Mastantuono and Sebastian Driussi, can become an attractive option for multiple European clubs as well if he performs well in the upcoming tournament.

Jamie Gittens, Borussia Dortmund

The English winger is already one of the players that attracted the most interest even before the start of the CWC, as Chelsea were reportedly interested to sign the player who scored 12 goals so far in the 48 games played this season. However, as the negotiations stalled before the deadline of June 10 ahead of the World Cup, other clubs are expected to enter the race after the end of the World Cup. He's definitely one to watch

Mehdi Taremi, Inter

Inter are looking to make some changes this summer and a lot of players might leave the Nerazzurri after the Club World Cup. As young strikers such as Francesco Pio Esposito and his brother Sebastiano are expected to make some game time with new Inter coach Cristian Chivu, former FC Porto Mehdi Taremi might take this opportunity to show why the Nerazzurri wanted him last summer as a free agent. If he performs well and the right offer will arrive, it's not impossible to see him leaving the Italian club after one year.