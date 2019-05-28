Five reasons why Arsenal will beat Chelsea in Europa League final: Offense, Emery, more on Gunners' side

It's almost here for Arsenal. The biggest game of the season for the Gunners arrives Wednesday against Chelsea in the Europa League final from Baku, Azerbaijan. The Gunners need this one more than any other victory this past season, and their team's immediate future depends on ending the night with the trophy in hand. That's one of the reasons why Arsenal will win the Europa League. Here are five:

1. More is on the line for Arsenal

The most important club competition is the Champions League, and Arsenal wants to be in it next season. Chelsea is already qualified having finished third in the Premier League. If Arsenal is to play in UCL next season, it's going to have to win on Wednesday. That extra incentive should be enough for Arsenal to dig as deep as it can, even without Aaron Ramsey due to injury. The team enters in fine form in the competition, and having a double goal of a trophy and UCL qualification will push them over the top.

2. Arsenal knows how to score

The Gunners are going to win because their attack is better. If you don't score, you don't win. Arsenal knows how to score. They scored seven in the semifinals and three more in the quarterfinals, with the last eight goals coming from either Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang. The Gunners have the two best strikers in this game, and that will help lead them to victory.

3. Their coach knows how to win this competition

Unai Emery is synonymous with Europa League success. He won it three straight years with Sevilla, even beating Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp in one of the finals. That success in the cup sets Arsenal up nicely, boasting a manager that has done this before not once, not twice, but three total times. Experience is key, and Emery knows the buttons to push in this cup to get the job done.

4. They've got additional incentive

On top of the chance to get into UCL, Arsenal has a personal reason to win this one. Henrikh Mkhitaryan isn't with the club over a fear for his safety. He's from Armenia and the game is in Azerbaijan. The two countries have political tensions that have resulted in the players not attending the game.

[...] It‘s the kind of game that doesn’t come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it.I will be cheering my teammates on! Let’s bring it home @Arsenal 🏆💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #uel #final #arsenal #chelsea #AFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/gnDA6oyolw — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 21, 2019

Safety has to be the primary concern, and while moving it wouldn't have been easy, it's probably the right thing to do. In the end, Arsenal has a reason to fight even harder for every ball, the exude one more ounce of sweat -- and it's for their beloved teammate he couldn't go into battle with them.

5. Historically, they have gotten the better of the Blues

Arsenal has a better head-to-head record than Chelsea. They've met 197 in all competitions, with Arsenal winning 76, Chelsea winning 63 and 58 draws. Arsenal, historically, has been superior to Chelsea, and that trend will continue in their 198th meeting -- with this one being one of the biggest of all.

