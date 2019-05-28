Five reasons why Chelsea will beat Arsenal in Europa League final: Blues have Hazard and more going their way

The Europa League final is on Wednesday from Baku, Azerbaijan, as Chelsea and Arsenal meet in an all-England affair. Both teams dream of lifting a trophy this season, and this is their final chance ahead of the summer. Some of the players won't be a part of either club next season, so here is a chance to go out with quite the bang. There are many reasons why each team can win, but here are the five reasons why Chelsea will beat Arsenal in the Europa League final:

1. The Blues have the best player

No player matches up to that of Eden Hazard of Chelsea. The Blues star could be playing in his final game with the club with an exit to potentially Real Madrid. He can do so much on his own that the Blues should be able to expect him to find the net. Arsenal's defense isn't the sharpest and is at times baffling to watch, so expect Hazard to go hard at the defense plenty of times, and don't be shocked if he pulls of something like this:

In the biggest of games, it's always nice to have the best player in the game.

2. The team has improved as the season has gone on

All of the calls for Maurizo Sarri to resign have quieted a bit with the Blues climbing into the top four of the Premier League, finishing in third. The results at the end of the season have been better, and the Blues have just one loss since the end of March. The club is united, strong and confident ahead of this one -- as it should be. Where as Chelsea got into the top four, Arsenal finished on the outside. All of the momentum for the Blues.

3. Sarri wants to shut up the doubters

In his second season, Sarri has gotten Chelsea into the top four and into two finals. Why in the world should he be let go? His style of play isn't adaptable in just a matter of months. It takes a while, and this season Chelsea has earned two more points than last season, improved in the table two spots and gotten through to the Europa League final. That's impressive, but Sarri will still have his doubters. Winning this one will quiet them a bit.

4. Chelsea has done it before

The Blues have won the cup before, beating Benfica in 2013. Now, there aren't a lot of players left from that squad on this current team, but Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz started that day at the back. Those players know what it's like to deliver on the European stage and that experience should only help them lead the way. Arsenal hasn't won a Champions League or a Europa League -- Chelsea has. Been there, done that. When most players will surely be filled with nerves, two of Chelsea's leaders will be a bit calmer having accomplished this feat before.

5. The Blues have history on their side

There's some history here between the London rivals. They've played twice in Europe -- it was the Champions League, with Chelsea winning one and drawing the other. That came in the 2003-04 Champions League quarterfinals, with the first leg at Stamford Bridge ending 1-1 with goals from Chelsea's Eidur Gudjohnsen and Arsenal's Robert Pires. The second leg saw Chelsea go to Highbury and take a 2-1 win on an 87th-minute winner from Wayne Bridge. Simply put, Arsenal has never beaten Chelsea in a European competition.

Here's our complete preview of the final, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free) on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.