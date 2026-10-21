Another Champions League night is in the books, and Wednesday delivered some incredible action. Bayern Munich were held to a 2–2 draw by Arsenal at home in a thrilling encounter. Alphonso Davies and Eberechi Eze found the net in the first half before Harry Kane converted a penalty, only for Declan Rice to score the equalizer and secure a point for the Gunners. Earlier in the day, Como dominated Manchester United to claim a stunning 4–1 victory on home soil. It was a historic result for the Italian side, representing one of the biggest moments in the club's history. For Manchester United, however, it was a night to forget and potentially one of the lowest points of Michael Carrick's tenure.

Galatasaray won 4-2 away at Lille, while Aston Villa convinced and won 3-1 against Viking. Elsewhere, Real Betis won their third game in a row against Feyenoord and Club Brugge also won 3-0 against Lens. After two defeats against Real Madrid and Brugge, Inter struggled again but at the end won 1-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk despite playing with 10 men in the last 25 minutes of the match played at San Siro. Real Madrid showcased a convincing victory at the Bernabeu against RB Leipzig, with goals scored by Kylian Mbappe, Yan Diomande, Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler.

Here's what we learned from Wednesday's Champions League action.

Michael Carrick has lost the dressing room

The 4–1 defeat to Como at the Stadio Sinigaglia on Wednesday could well have marked the lowest point of Michael Carrick's tenure at Manchester United, with the Red Devils suffering a humiliating loss on Italian soil. After the defeat, there are now increasing rumors on the future of the English coach, who is now seriously risking his job. There is a feeling that the relationship between some of the key players of the dressing room and the coach is now broken, as the words of Bruno Fernandes might suggest. Here's what the Portuguese midfielder said after the match:

"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence. That's on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable. As you saw with them [Como], the center back was coming to mark me in my own half. We need to do that as a team but we were unable to," he said.

Carrick didn't seem happy about what Fernandes said and in the post-match press conference he said: "We actually half-pressed, man-to-man in the second half and then ended up conceding a goal from that. It's a little bit on whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run and you don't run forward and you don't run back, you ain't going to win." The general feeling is that this is not going to end well.

Harry Kane deserves the Ballon d'Or

The English striker is the frontrunner to win the 2026 edition of the Ballon d'Or, as the reports suggest. The ceremony will take place on Monday and to get into the mood of the day Harry Kane has delivered another stunning performance against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena. One incredible assist for the goal scored by Alphonso Davies and then the penalty scored at the beginning of the second half. To put his numbers into context, Kane has scored four goals in three Champions League games and delivered two assists. He is arguably the most decisive player in European football right now, and if he goes on to win the Ballon d'Or, it would be thoroughly deserved.

Kylian Mbappe's numbers are underrated

Speaking of numbers, Kylian Mbappe's are underrated right now. The French striker has scored 73 goals in 101 games played in the Champions League including Wednesday against RB Leipzig and he's started off well in the current season with Real Madrid, leading the Spanish team under Jose Mourinho. With 12 goals in 12 appearances this season, his numbers speak for themselves. However, he still needs to win more trophies with Real Madrid to cement his legacy in Spain and in Europe. The fact that PSG have won two Champions League titles in the two years since his departure from the French club will continue to follow him until he delivers major silverware in Madrid. Maybe this is the right season and on Sunday there is the biggest match in Spain as Real Madrid will meet Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou, marking the comeback of Jose Mourinho at their rival stadium.

Como are among the best teams in UCL

We need to take a minute and speak about Como. If you follow Serie A, this result against Manchester United shouldn't surprise you at all. Cesc Fabregas and his team are showing week after week to be one of the best teams around Europe and one of the most interesting projects in the game. Nico Paz, the Argentinian talent who signed permanently from Real Madrid in the summer, delivered a stunning brace against Manchester United, his first goals in the Champions League. Looking at his skills, this is just the beginning. For him and for the club. Stay tuned, Como are just getting started.

Inter didn't convince

Inter finally won their first Champions League game of the season after two defeats against Real Madrid and Club Brugge. However, the 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk didn't convince at all, especially for their approach in the first half, a recurring issue this season for the Nerazzurri. Things improved ironically when Alessandro Bastoni was sent off for a double yellow and Inter had to play with 10, and when the legendary midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan came in and delivered an amazing assist for Carlos Augusto.