The first edition of the new FIFA Club World Cup ended on July 13 when Chelsea surprisingly won 3-0 against PSG and lifted the trophy a few weeks after winning the UEFA Conference League. The new format of the tournament also reshaped the summer transfer window, as two additional windows happened in June, one ahead of the competition and one before the usual end of expiring contracts on June 30, which allowed clubs to register players for the final part of the Club World Cup. On top of that, on July 1, the usual summer transfer window officially opened, allowing players and clubs to make their moves ahead of the start of the 2025-26 preseason. Let' take a look at five transfers that happened during the time of the Club World Cup that you might have missed:

Thiago Almada , Atletico de Madrid

The former Atlanta United attacking midfielder officially joined the team coached by Diego Simeone this summer as the Spanish giants were one of the disappointments of the Club World Cup considering they were knocked out in the group stages of the tournament. Atleti signed Almada from Botafogo, the team he moved to in the summer 2024, before making a loan move to Olympique Lyon in January. For the former MLS young star, this is probably the biggest chance to shine in Europe and being coached by Simeone can definitely help to improve after Atletico de Madrid signed him for around $20 million.

Ange-Yoan Bonny , Inter

The Italian club are going through big changes this summer after the Club World Cup as the Nerazzurri appointed Cristian Chivu to replace Simone Inzaghi as the new manager. In the attack, the roster will also see some renovations, as both Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa left and Inter decided to keep youngstar Francesco Pio Esposito who already scored a key goal in the Club World Cup against River Plate and signed Ange-Yoan Bonny from Parma for around $25 million, while the club is also in talks to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta in the coming weeks before the start of the new season.

Jamie Gittens , Chelsea

Chelsea are once again one of the most active sides this summer in the transfer window. The English team have signed Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens in a deal worth £51.5m while the player signed a seven-year deal until 2032, making him the seventh signing of the summer and also the most expensive one so far for Chelsea. The team that won the Club World Cup under manager Enzo Maresca have also signed Joao Pedro from Brighton, as the Brazilian striker has already starred in the last matches of the summer tournament, scoring three goals in three games.

Alvaro Carreras, Real Madrid

Real Madrid are also making multiple changes this summer after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, with Xabi Alonso taking charge of the team after the veteran become the new head coach of the Brazilian national team. After signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and Argentinian talent Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, the Blancos also signed Spanish left back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica for around $50 million, as the full back will make his return to the club where he grew up and played from 2017 to 2020 in the academies.

Theo Hernandez , Al-Hilal

Talking about left backs, AC Milan made the decision to sell former Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez this summer. The French international, after some doubts, decided to join Al-Hilal, where he will be coached by former Inter manager Simone Inzaghi. While the Rossoneri are starting a new cycle under manager Massimiliano Allegri, Theo Hernandez will play in the Saudi Pro League after Al-Hilal paid around $25 million to sign him this summer.