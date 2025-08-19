The 2025-26 Serie A season starts this weekend, with coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBS Sports Network and more, and as with every year there are some impressive new kits that stand out, while others really disappoint the fans. The newly promoted sides -- Pisa, Cremonese and Sassuolo -- tried to show something new to the competition while some big clubs like Inter and Juventus also made some big changes that challenge the traditions of the teams. Let's go around Italy and rank the top five most underrated kits of the 2025-26 season:

Serie A 2025-26 Power Rankings: Napoli to win again, AC Milan return to the Champions League, Como to surprise Francesco Porzio

5. Como's home jersey

Como are, by far, one of the most interesting and innovative sides in Italy, not only for their football project and their ambitions for the future of the club on the field, but also in terms of style with their jerseys. This season's home jersey, designed by Adidas, refers to the waters of Lake Como, a sign of the club's desire to make a connection between the beauty of the city where the team is based and the fans. Como will play their second season in the Italian top flight in a row after their historical promotion under coach Cesc Fabregas, and this season there will be even more pressure on the Italian team after spending more than $100 million this summer.

4. Pisa's home jersey

Pisa are back in Serie A after more than 30 years and Adidas unveiled a special home kit ahead of the 2025-26 season, with the traditional black and blue stripes of Pisa while both the adidas logo and the club crest in gold, marking a classic look for the newly promoted team that will be coached by former 2006 World Cup winner Alberto Gilardino, who took charge of the team in the summer after Filippo Inzaghi decided to join Palermo after clinching promotion.

3. AC Milan's away kit

This is going to be one to remember in the future, as AC Milan unveiled the away white kit with a special logo: the Diavoletto. The team featured United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic when they officially unveiled the new jersey, reintroducing the symbol that was first used in the 1980s. The Diavoletto "emblem returns to inspire a kit made for those who carry the AC Milan legacy, not only on their shirt but in their soul," PUMA and AC Milan wrote in their official statement.

2. AS Roma's third kit

This is also set to become a classic in the future, as AS Roma unveiled a special third jersey with Adidas in white, green and yellow. As the club announced, the kit "draws inspiration from the green spaces and gardens found throughout the city of Rome. The design reflects the colors and atmosphere of these areas, delivering a fresh and distinctive look for the new season". It's a kit that has inspired a mixed reaction, but, one thing is clear, it won't be forgotten.

1. Sassuolo's home jersey

If there is one underrated jersey it's Sassuolo's home one. The Neroverdi are back in the first division after one year and they prepared a special jersey with PUMA, as the green became the dominant color of the kit compared to the past, when the black was as present as the green in the stripes. Sassuolo did it right, at least off the pitch.

Read more on Serie A