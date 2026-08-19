The 2026-2027 Serie A season is about to kick off this weekend around Italy, where Cristian Chivu's Inter will try to defend the title against rivals such as AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus. You can see all the action all season long live on Paramount+.

While the teams are preparing for the new season, there are some talents that have already shined this summer at the 2026 World Cup and are now ready to start their upcoming club season in the Italian Serie A. Some of them are new faces in their teams, others are not. Let's take a look now at five of the most interesting Serie A talents that have shined at the World Cup and that you can see all season long.

Kerim Alajbegovic, Juventus

The Bianconeri have signed the Bosnian attacking midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen. Alajbegovic attracted the interest of multiple Italian clubs after knocking Italy out of the World Cup playoffs back in March and then featuring in the Bosnian national team at the summer tournament, one of the surprises of the World Cup. Alajbegovic, who will turn 19 in September, is considered one of the best talents of the Italian Serie A and can become a key player under Luciano Spalletti's management. The Bianconeri will play both Serie A and Europa League, meaning that players like Alajbegovic can have an immediate impact in the team's rotations, as the whole roster will be called to feature in one of the two competitions. Watch out for him.

Diego Moreira, AC Milan

The latest AC Milan signing is definitely one of those players who need to be watched this season in Italy. Moreira, signed by the Rossoneri from Strasbourg for around $50 million, came through the academies of Benfica and Standard Liege. Despite spending most of his youth career representing Portugal, he opted to play for Belgium at senior level, also holding a Portuguese passport. The Italian giants signed him as the natural replacement for Rafael Leao, as Moreira's favorite role is attacking left winger, but there is also a chance the two will need to co-exist, as there are no advanced talks for the departure of the Portuguese star.

Djed Spence, Inter

Inter had to bid farewell to one of their best players, Denzel Dumfries, this summer, as the Dutchman joined Real Madrid after the Spanish giants triggered his $20 million release clause. The Nerazzurri moved to replace him, signing former Tottenham winger Djed Spence for $30 million. Spence was one of the surprising calls of England manager Thomas Tuchel this summer but turned out to become one of the best English players at the World Cup, showcasing some outstanding performances. He has the potential to improve even more in the Italian Serie A under Chivu's management. It won't be easy to make the Inter fans forget about Dumfries, but he definitely has the potential.

Martin Baturina, Como

The Croatian striker was one of the most interesting signings of the summer of 2025, but his first season at Como wasn't as expected. Following a strong World Cup campaign, in which he also scored against England in the tournament's opening game, he is expected to play a much more important role for Cesc Fabregas and Como next season. The club will also face the added challenge of competing in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Donyell Malen, AS Roma

When AS Roma signed Malen from Aston Villa in January 2026, he immediately had an impact on the season of the Giallorossi, scoring 14 goals in 18 matches in the Italian Serie A. He is now ready to replicate those numbers at club level after AS Roma made his move permanent. The striker is expected to lead Gian Piero Gasperini's attack, having started three games for the Netherlands at the World Cup. Following a successful spell with the Giallorossi last season, he will now look to spearhead Roma's campaign in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.