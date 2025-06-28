Having delivered one of the most impressive performances of the Club World Cup so far in brushing past Chelsea, Flamengo might reasonably have hoped that the draw for the knockout stages might set them up for a deep run into the competition. Unfortunately for them, Benfica had other ideas. Andreas Schjelderup's early goal earned them a win that brought with it top spot in Group C and in the process sent Bayern Munich crashing down onto the other side of the bracket and a clash with Group D winners Flamengo.

It would be unwise to discount the Brazilians, not least when so many games so far in this competition have reflected the greater interest the Club World Cup holds for South Americans than Europeans. The likes of Jorginho, Wallace Yan and Giorgian de Arrascaeta have excelled in this competition and will believe themselves a match for the German champions.

Equally, Vincent Kompany had rested plenty of Bayern stars for the Benfica loss, reasoning that there was greater value in having the likes of Michael Olise and Harry Kane a little fresher for the knockout stages. Such is the depth available to the Bundesliga side that they could make a full 11 changes and be favorites, but that does mean the pressure will be firmly on them. Flamengo will have nothing to lose.

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, June 29 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 29 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, FL

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, FL Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Flamengo +360; Draw +290; Bayern Munich -150

Last meeting

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Flamengo: Agustin Rossi; Wesley, Danilo, Leo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho; Gerson, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Luiz Araujo; Gonzalo Plata

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Sacha Boey, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Raphael Guerreiro; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Harry Kane

Player to watch

Wesley, Flamengo: Considered one of the outstanding young defensive prospects of the Brazilian game, Wesley is certain to be put through the wringer by whoever lines up on Bayern's left flank, particularly with the talented Guerreiro able to support from so many angles. Wesley performed well against Pedro Neto in the win over Chelsea, but this will be a step up in difficulty for the 21-year-old.

Storyline to watch

Do the Europeans up their level? One of the through lines of the group stages was the sense that the elite sides from Europe were intent on doing just enough, perhaps even that they were here to collect a paycheck while doing as little as possible to compromise the domestic seasons starting in August. Now that the stakes are higher, do the competitive juices begin to flow?

Prediction

This could go right the way into extra time, at which point Bayern's strength in depth might swing the tie their way. Don't expect this to be a comfortable win for the Bavarians, though. PICK: Flamengo 1, Bayern Munich 2 (a.e.t.)

