Flamengo fell short of winning its second CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores title in three years last November, settling for runner-up after dropping a 2-1 decision to Palmeiras in the final. The club won the tournament for the second time in its history in 2019 but was eliminated by Racing in the Round of 16 the following year. Flamengo continues its quest for another crown when it visits Corinthians on Tuesday for the first leg of their 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal matchup.

Kickoff at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Flamengo is the +140 favorite (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Flamengo vs. Corinthians odds. Corinthians is the +210 underdog and a regulation draw is priced at +205.

Flamengo vs. Corinthians money line: Flamengo +140, Corinthians +210, Draw +205

FLA: Flamengo has scored at least two goals in seven of its eight matches in the tournament

COR: Corinthians has allowed only two tallies over its last seven Libertadores contests

Why you should back Flamengo

After being held to one goal by Deportes Tolima in the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup, Flamengo erupted offensively in the second leg. Pedro began the onslaught in the fifth minute, then went on to score three more times and added an assist as Rubro-Negro rolled to a 7-1 victory. The 25-year-old forward, who has scored twice in each of his last two Serie A games for Flamengo, is tied for the tournament lead with seven goals.

Another dangerous weapon for Flamengo is Gabriel Barbosa, who scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the triumph over Deportes Tolima. Also a 25-year-old forward, Barbosa was the leading scorer in Libertadores last year with 11 goals and recorded a tournament-best nine during Flamengo's run to the championship in 2019. Winger Everton Ribeiro has netted three goals while eight other players have scored in this year's competition.

Why you should back Corinthians

The club has scored more than one goal just once in eight Libertadores matches and failed to tally in each leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Boca Juniors. It converted six of its eight penalty kicks, however, to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning the title in 2012. Corinthians has played tremendous defense in this year's tournament, allowing only two goals over its last seven contests after suffering a 2-0 loss in its group-stage opener against Always Ready.

Maycon is Corinthians' leading scorer in Libertadores with two of the team's four goals. The 25-year-old midfielder registered both of his goals in the club's 2-0 victory against Boca Juniors during group-stage play. Forward Adson and midfielder Du Queiroz also have scored for Corinthians while defender Gil converted the decisive penalty kick in its round-of-16 triumph.

