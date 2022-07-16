Tournament play takes a break and the Brazilian Serie Schedule picks back up this weekend as a rejuvenated CR Flamengo RJ club hosts Coritiba Foot Ball Club this Saturday on Paramount+. Flamengo is rebounding from a disastrous start to their season and has won four out of its last five matches across all competition. It enters Saturday's match following a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro this week in the Copa do Brasil Round of 16. Meanwhile, the opposing Coritiba squad is looking to turn its fortunes around. The club out of Parana recently stopped a four-game losing streak with a win and a draw, and enters Saturday on the heels of a 2-2 draw with Juventude. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arena BRB Mané Garrincha in Brasilia, Brazil is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Flamengo vs. Coritiba odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Flamengo as the -290 favorite (risk $290 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line. Corinthians is listed as the +625 underdog, while a draw is priced at +360.

How to watch Flamengo vs. Coritiba

Flamengo vs. Coritiba date: Saturday, July 16

Flamengo vs. Coritiba time: 6 p.m. ET

Flamengo vs. Coritiba live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Coritiba vs. Flamengo

Before tuning into Saturday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Flamengo vs. Coritiba, Eimer is picking Flamengo to be the first team to score in the first half for a -135 payout. After a disastrous start to the campaign, Flamengo is back to dominating the competition and is starting a stretch of their league schedule where it can snag a lot of points and move up the Brazil Serie A table.

The expert notes that Coritiba's recent struggles have a lot to do with defensive flaws, which is also a reason why he believes over 2.5 goals will be scored in this match.



"Coritiba currently has the third most goals conceded in all of Serie A with 25 goals allowed over their 16 matches so far this year," Eimer told SportsLine. "We've seen them concede in eight straight matches, and a large portion of these goals do occur early in the first half. This team is slow to get started and that will put them in a difficult position against a Flamengo side that is scoring so freely as of late." Stream the match now here.

